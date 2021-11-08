Daily Dividend Report: FAT,CHE,ARGO,SMTS,PBI

FAT Brands, a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Twin Peaks, Johnny Rockets and 10 other restaurant concepts, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.13 per share on each outstanding share of Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of the close of business on November 17, 2021.

Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on December 6, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2021. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2021. This represents the 202nd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.

Argo Group International Holdings announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on the company's common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Sierra Metals today declared an annual dividend for the 2021 fiscal year of US$0.03 per common share, payable on December 7, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2021. There are currently 163,428,150 common shares of the Company that are issued and outstanding.

Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2021.

