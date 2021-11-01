Daily Dividend Report: EXC,K,MSEX,ETR,PACW

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Kellogg today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable on December 15, 2021, to shareowners of record at the close of business on December 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date is November 30, 2021. This is the 388th dividend that Kellogg Company has paid to owners of common stock since 1925.

Middlesex Water announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.29 per share on its common stock, an increase of 6.4% from the $0.2725 per share dividend declared in July of 2021. This increase raises the annual dividend rate to $1.16 from $1.09 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable December 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 16, 2021. Middlesex Water Company has paid cash dividends in varying amounts continually since 1912. "We understand the importance of a dividend and are proud to continue to share our company's success by announcing an increased annual dividend for the 49th consecutive year," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis W. Doll. "Our Company has a long record of dividend achievement and our dedicated teams are continually working to enhance the quality of our operations and service and drive shareholder value," he added.

The board of directors of Entergy has declared a quarterly dividend payment on its common stock of $1.01, an increase of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 15, 2021. Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

PacWest Bancorp announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The cash dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2021.

