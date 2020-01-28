Daily Dividend Report: EXC, WMB, CP, IBM, GIS

The Board of Directors of Exelon declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.60 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on March 30, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2020. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' first-quarter 2019 quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, paid in March 2019. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Railway today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.83 per share on the outstanding Common Shares. The dividend is payable on April 27, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2020.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per common share, payable March 10, 2020 to stockholders of record February 10, 2020. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

The General Mills board declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.49 per share, payable May 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2020. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 121 years.

