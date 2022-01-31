The Entergy board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Feb. 11, 2022. Entergy has paid a common stock dividend to shareholders continuously since 1988.

The board of directors of Essential Utilities today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2682 per share, payable March 1, 2022 to all shareholders of record on Feb. 11, 2022. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 77 years and has increased the dividend 31 times in the last 30 years.

Cincinnati Financial announced that at today's regular meeting, the board of directors declared a 69-cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend, increasing by 10% from the previous 63-cents-per-share dividend paid on January 14, 2022. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2022.

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on March 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 4, 2022. This is the 376th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 3, 2021.

The board of directors of GATX today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable Mar. 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on Feb. 25, 2022. GATX has paid quarterly dividends without interruption since 1919, and the dividend amount announced today represents a 4.0% increase from the prior year's dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ETR,WTRG,CINF,D,GATX

