Daily Dividend Report: ETR, DTE, ITW, GM

Entergy Corporation (ETR) has approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.93 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 7, 2019.

The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $1.0125 per share dividend on its common stock payable Jan. 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 16, 2019. This is a seven percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.945 per share.

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.07 per share for the fourth quarter of 2019. The dividend equates to $4.28 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

General Motors (GM) declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

