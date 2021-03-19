Daily Dividend Report: EQR,UDR,BXP,MED,INDB

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.6025 per share will be paid on April 9, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2021.

UDR, a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.3625 per share, payable in cash, on April 30, 2021 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021. The April 30, 2021 dividend will be the 194th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock. The Company's annualized 2021 common dividend of $1.45 per share, as previously disclosed in February, represents a 1% increase over the annualized common dividend of $1.44 per share in 2020.

Boston Properties, the largest publicly-traded developer, owner and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 payable on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2021.

Medifast, the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA—, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a $1.42 quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders. The quarterly cash dividend of $1.42 per share is payable on May 6, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Independent Bank, parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced a $0.48 per share dividend. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 29, 2021.

