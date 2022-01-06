Daily Dividend Report: EPD,WST,GFL,CMC,SCHN

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.465 per unit, or $1.86 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, February 11, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Monday, January 31, 2022. This distribution represents a 3.3 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020.

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors have approved a first-quarter 2022 dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend will be paid on February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.

The Board of Directors of GFL Environmental today announced that it has declared a cash dividend of US$0.011 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021. The cash dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 18, 2022.

Today, January 6, 2022, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 229th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 3, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 20, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Schnitzer Steel Industries' declared a cash dividend of $0.1875 per common share, payable February 14, 2022 to shareholders of record on January 31, 2022. Schnitzer has paid a dividend every quarter since going public in November 1993.

