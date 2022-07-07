Daily Dividend Report: EPD,KEY,GFL,PBA,MLAB

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the second quarter of 2022 of $0.475 per unit, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Friday, August 12, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, July 29, 2022. This distribution represents a 5.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the second quarter of 2021. This distribution increase is the partnership's 74th distribution increase since its initial public offering in 1998. This year will be the 24th consecutive year of distribution growth. During the second quarter of 2022, Enterprise repurchased $35 million of its common units in the open market. Inclusive of these purchases, the partnership has utilized 26 percent of its authorized $2.0 billion buyback program.

KeyCorp announced today that its Board of Directors declared the following dividends for the third quarter of 2022. cash dividend of $0.195 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to holders of record of such Common Shares as of the close of business on August 30, 2022.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.012 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the second quarter of 2022. The cash dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2022.

Pembina Pipeline announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for July 2022 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 25, 2022.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EPD,KEY,GFL,PBA,MLAB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.