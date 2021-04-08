Daily Dividend Report: EPD,APD,FUL,LEN,LEN.B,GFL

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution paid to limited partners holding Enterprise common units with respect to the first quarter of 2021 of $0.45 per unit, or $1.80 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, April 30, 2021. This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the first quarter of 2020. Enterprise has increased its cash distribution rate for 22 consecutive years.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share payable July 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 11, 2021.

H.B. Fuller announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1675 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021. This represents a 3% increase over the prior quarterly dividend and marks the 52nd consecutive year in which the Company has increased its dividend.

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 5, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2021.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a 10% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's subordinate and multiple voting shares. The regular quarterly cash dividend, which increases from US$0.01 per share to US$0.011 per share, will be paid on April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2021.

