Daily Dividend Report: EPD, CAG, MUR, CODI, SLRC

Enterprise Products Partners declared the quarterly cash distribution of $0.475 per unit, or $1.90 per unit on an annualized basis.

The quarterly distribution will be paid Monday, November 14, 2022, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business Monday, October 31, 2022. This distribution represents a 5.6 percent increase over the distribution declared with regard to the third quarter of 2021.

Conagra Brands (CAG) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.33 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 3, 2022.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 14, 2022.

Compass Diversified (CODI) has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common shares. The distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is payable on October 27, 2022 to all holders of record of Common Shares as of October 20, 2022.

SLR Investment Corp. declared a distribution of $0.136667 per share for the month of October 2022. The distribution is payable on November 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of October 20, 2022.

