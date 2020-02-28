Daily Dividend Report: EOG,ALB,MO,SYY,ECL

The EOG board of directors declared a dividend of $0.375 per share on EOG's Common Stock, an increase of 30 percent. The dividend will be payable April 30, 2020, to stockholders of record as of April 16, 2020. The indicated annual rate is $1.50 per share.

The Board of Directors of Albemarle announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5 percent over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.54, is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 13, 2020. Earlier this month, Albemarle was named to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index for having increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years. This year marks Albemarle's 26th consecutive year raising its dividend.

Altria Group today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per common share, payable on April 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2020. The ex-dividend date is March 24, 2020.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on April 24, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 3, 2020.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2020. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 83 consecutive years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.