Entegris, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, a 25% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on February 23, 2022 to shareholders of record on the close of business on February 2, 2022.

Kinder Morgan's board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter, $1.08 annualized, payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Board of Directors of PPG today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 59 cents per share, payable March 11 to shareholders of record Feb. 18. Through the ongoing dedication and engagement of its workforce, PPG has raised its annual dividend payment for 50 consecutive years and has paid uninterrupted annual dividends since 1899. This marks the company's 494th consecutive dividend payment.

Graham Holdings today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.58 per share, payable on February 17, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022.

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of 93.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $3.74 per share. The dividend is payable Feb. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 31, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ENTG,KMI,PPG,GHC,OKE

