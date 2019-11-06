Daily Dividend Report: ENB, GOLD, HII, FUN, IPAR

The Board of Directors for Enbridge (ENB) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.73800 per common share, payable on December 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $0.05 per share, a 25% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2019.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per share, a $0.17 increase over the $0.86 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.03 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 13, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 29, 2019.

Cedar Fair Entertainment announced the declaration of a quarterly cash distribution of $0.935 per LP unit, to be paid on December 17, 2019, to unitholders of record on December 4, 2019.

Inter Parfums authorized a 20% increase in the annual dividend to $1.32 per share. The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share is payable on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2019.

