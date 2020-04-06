Daily Dividend Report: EME,LNN,ILPT,GEO,FSP

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2020.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable May 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. This quarterly cash dividend rate represents a 3.2% increase in the previous quarterly indicated rate of $0.31 per share. The new annual indicated rate is $1.28 per share, up from the previous annual indicated rate of $1.24 per share. At January 7, 2020, Lindsay had approximately 10.8 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust today announced a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of $0.33 per share, $1.32 per share per year, unchanged from its previous dividend level. This dividend will be paid to ILPT's common shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 16, 2020 and distributed on or about May 21, 2020.

The GEO Group announced that on April 6, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on April 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2020. George C. Zoley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEO, said: "We are pleased to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 per share annualized, which is indicative of our continued commitment to return value to our shareholders."

Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2020 through March 31, 2020, payable on May 7, 2020 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2020.

