Consolidated Edison, declared a quarterly dividend of 79 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of February 16, 2022, an annualized increase of 6 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $3.10 a share. The 48th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers during the clean energy transition," said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison's senior vice president and chief financial officer. The company continues to target a dividend payout ratio of between 60% and 70% of its adjusted earnings.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on March 3, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2022.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on Jan. 31, 2022.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 79 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable February 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 4, 2022.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share of common stock payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4275 per share payable on February 15, 2022, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 305 consecutive quarters since 1946.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ED,VLO,TXN,COST,MCD,LNT

