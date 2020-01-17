Daily Dividend Report: ED, FAST, CMS, J, KEY

Consolidated Edison (ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 76.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 16, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 19, 2020, an annualized increase of 10 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $2.96 a share.

Fastenal Company (FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid in cash on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2020.

CMS Energy increased the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to 40.75 cents per share, up from 38.25 cents per share. The first quarter dividend for the common stock is payable Feb. 28, 2020, to shareholders of record Feb. 7, 2020.

Jacobs (J) has declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.19 per share of Jacobs common stock, an increase of 12% from its previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This dividend will be paid on February 28, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2020.

KeyCorp (KEY) declared a cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the corporation's outstanding common shares. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2020 to holders of record of such common shares as of the close of business on March 3, 2020.

