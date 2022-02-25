Ecolab declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on April 22, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

Everest Re Group declared a dividend of $1.55 per share payable on or before March 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2022.

Prologis (PLD) approved a plan to raise the company's annualized dividend level by 25 percent to $3.16 per share of common stock. The board declared a dividend of $0.79 per share, payable on March 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

Chubb declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.80 per share, payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ECL, SYY, RE, PLD, CB

