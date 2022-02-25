Daily Dividend Report: ECL, SYY, RE, PLD, CB

Ecolab declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022.
Sysco Corporation (SYY) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share, payable on April 22, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.
Everest Re Group declared a dividend of $1.55 per share payable on or before March 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2022.
Prologis (PLD) approved a plan to raise the company's annualized dividend level by 25 percent to $3.16 per share of common stock. The board declared a dividend of $0.79 per share, payable on March 31, 2022, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.
Chubb declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.80 per share, payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2022.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.