Markets
DX

Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGX,MMS,AGNC,ACI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 22, 2022.

Argan announces that on April 8, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2022.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock and Class A-1 common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2022.

Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGX,MMS,AGNC,ACI
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGX,MMS,AGNC,ACI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DX AGX MMS AGNC ACI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular