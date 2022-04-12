Daily Dividend Report: DX,AGX,MMS,AGNC,ACI

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 22, 2022.

Argan announces that on April 8, 2022, its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share of common stock, payable April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2022.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 13, 2022.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2022 of $0.12 per share of Class A common stock and Class A-1 common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2022.

