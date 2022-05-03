Daily Dividend Report: DVN,BAX,LLY,MSA,HRB

Devon Energy announced today its board of directors declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $1.27 per share based on the company's first-quarter financial performance. This record payout represents a 27 percent increase from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on Jun. 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jun. 13, 2022. The company also expanded its share-repurchase authorization by 25 percent to $2.0 billion. This increased authorization extends the program through May 4, 2023. As of the end of April, Devon repurchased 19.1 million shares at a total cost of $891 million.

Baxter International, a leading global medtech company, today announced an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.29 per share of common stock. This represents an approximately 3.5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.28 per share. Baxter's Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2022, to stockholders of record as of June 3, 2022. The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.16 per share of common stock.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2022 of $0.98 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022.

The Board of Directors of MSA Safety today declared a second quarter dividend of 46 cents per share on common stock, payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 16, 2022. This represents a 4 percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 44 cents. MSA has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 consecutive years.

H&R Block, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 cents per share, payable July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 8, 2022. H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962. Since 2016, the Company has grown the dividend over 35% and has returned over $2.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

