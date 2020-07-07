Daily Dividend Report: DUK,EPD,GEO,MMS,UVE

Duke Energy today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.965, an increase of $0.02 per share. This dividend is payable on Sept. 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Aug. 14, 2020. Duke Energy has paid a cash dividend on its common stock for 94 consecutive years.

Enterprise Products Partners announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared the quarterly cash distribution to be paid to our limited partners with respect to the second quarter of 2020 of $0.445 per common unit, or $1.78 per unit on an annualized basis. The quarterly distribution will be paid Wednesday, August 12, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business Friday, July 31, 2020. This distribution represents a 1.1 percent increase over the distribution declared with respect to the second quarter of 2019.

The GEO Group, announced that on July 7, 2020, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 17, 2020.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Universal Insurance Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2020.

