Daily Dividend Report: DUK, COG, EME, PFLT

Duke Energy declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.945 per share payable on March 16, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 14, 2020.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 7, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2020.

EMCOR Group (EME) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2020.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) declares its monthly distribution for January 2020 of $0.095 per share, payable on February 3, 2020 to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.