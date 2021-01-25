Daily Dividend Report: D,PAYX,BRO,SJM,FELE

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on March 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 5, 2021. This is the 372nd consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Nov. 4, 2020.

Today the Board of Directors of Paychex declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.62 per share payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record February 1, 2021.

Brown & Brown, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.0925 per share. The dividend is payable on February 17, 2021 to shareholders of record on February 5, 2021.

J.M. Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 1, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share payable February 18, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 4, 2021. Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

