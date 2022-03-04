Daily Dividend Report: DLR,MDT,DEI,AVGO,RGLD

Digital Realty, the leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today that its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the first quarter of 2022.

"Our board of directors has approved a 5% increase in our quarterly common stock cash dividend to $1.22 per share, reflecting confidence in the underlying strength of our business as well as the strength of the recurring cash flows that support a steadily growing and well covered dividend, while retaining capital to fund future growth opportunities," commented Andrew P. Power, President and Chief Financial Officer. "This marks the 17th consecutive year we have grown our dividend, and we are pleased to be among a select group of REITs to have raised the dividend each and every year since our initial public offering in 2004." Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.22 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 15, 2022. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on March 31, 2022.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, March 3, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2022 fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing an 8.6 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on April 22, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2022.

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.28, or $1.12 on an annualized basis, to be paid on April 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2022.

Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $4.10 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2022.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DLR,MDT,DEI,AVGO,RGLD

