Daily Dividend Report: D,LRCX,BR,SLF,CW

The board of directors of Dominion Energy has declared a quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share of common stock. Dividends are payable on June 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 3, 2022. This is the 377th consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared Jan. 28, 2022.

Lam Research today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $5 billion share repurchase authorization and a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share of common stock. The company is authorized to repurchase up to $5 billion of common stock; this authorization supplements the remaining balances from any prior authorizations. Repurchases may be made through both public market and private transactions and may include the use of derivative contracts and structured share repurchase agreements. This repurchase program has no termination date and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The dividend payment will be made July 6, 2022, to holders of record on June 15, 2022. Future dividend payments are subject to review and approval by the Board of Directors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.69 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022. This reflects an increase of 3 cents per share from the amount paid in the previous quarter.

Curtiss-Wright today announced that the Board of Directors declared a 6% increase in the quarterly dividend to nineteen cents per share, payable July 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 17, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: D,LRCX,BR,SLF,CW

