Daily Dividend Report: DE,UNH,MORN,CMA,TMO

The Deere Board of Directors today increased the company's quarterly dividend to $.90 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable May 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021. The new quarterly rate represents an additional 14 cents per share over the previous level - an increase of approximately 18 percent. "The dividend increase is a reflection of Deere's recent strong performance and it shows our confidence in the company's future direction," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid on March 23, 2021, to all shareholders of record of UnitedHealth Group common stock as of the close of business on March 15, 2021.

The board of directors of Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment research, today declared a quarterly dividend of 31.5 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 9, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Comerica declared a quarterly cash dividend for common stock of 68 cents per share. The dividend is payable April 1, 2021, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share, payable on April 16, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2021. This reflects an 18% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.22.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.