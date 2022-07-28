The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents, $1.42, per share, payable September 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 12, 2022. This third quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2022. Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 39 consecutive years.

Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share on common stock payable on October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record as of September 12, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on September 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock, an increase of approximately 15%, or $0.135 and $0.123 per share, respectively. The dividends were declared July 27, 2022, and are payable September 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022. It is the 371st consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 152nd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVX,XOM,OXY,CI,HSY

