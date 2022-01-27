The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents per share, an increase of eight cents per share or approximately 6 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 16, 2022. This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2022 the 35th consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout per share.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a 2 cent, or 11%, increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per common share. The dividend is payable February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022. Chairman Charles Schwab commented, "This dividend increase reflects the Board's confidence in our ability to continue to deliver consistent earnings and cash flow as we pursue our `Through Clients' Eyes' strategy."

Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 18, 2022 to holders of record on February 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 47 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2022 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 10, 2022. This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2021. Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 39 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVX,SCHW,BKR,MCK,XOM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.