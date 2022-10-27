The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-two cents, $1.42, per share, payable December 12, 2022, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business November 18, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Cigna today declared a cash dividend of $1.12 per share of Cigna common stock, payable on December 21, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2022.

Marathon Oil announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 9 cents per share on Marathon Oil common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 16, 2022. "This is the sixth increase to our base dividend in the last seven quarters, representing a 200% increase since the beginning of 2021, consistent with our commitment to pay a competitive and sustainable base dividend," said Chairman, President and CEO Lee Tillman. "This latest 13% increase is entirely funded through the year-to-date share count reduction from our stock buyback program, demonstrating the synergies that exist between share repurchases and our quarterly base dividend."

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 54 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 1, 2022.

LKQ today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.275 per share of common stock, payable on December 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022. This reflects a 10% increase over the prior quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVX,CI,MRO,MCK,LKQ

