Daily Dividend Report: CVX, AJG, ADM, BAC, XOM

The Board of Directors of Chevron today declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents per share, an increase of ten cents per share or 8.4 percent. The dividend is payable March 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business February 18, 2020. This increase puts Chevron on track to make 2020 the 33rd consecutive year with an increase in annual dividend payout.

Arthur J. Gallagher announced that its Board of Directors declared a forty five cents per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.02 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 20, 2020 to stockholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 36.0 cents per share on the company's common stock, a 2.85% increase from last quarter's dividend of 35.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2020, to shareholders of record on Feb. 13, 2020. This is ADM's 353rd consecutive quarterly payment, a record of 88 years of uninterrupted dividends. As of Dec. 31, 2019, there were 557,307,980 shares of ADM common stock outstanding.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on March 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on February 11, 2020. This first quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years and has increased its annual dividend payment to shareholders for 37 consecutive years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.