Daily Dividend Report: CVS,VAC,CNP,MDT,NLY

CVS Health has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2022, to holders of record on January 21, 2022.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide today announced its board of directors authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on or around January 6, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 23, 2021.

CenterPoint Energy's board of directors today declared dividends on shares of its Common Stock and Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock for the third quarter of 2021. The company's board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock payable on March 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2022. This dividend represents an 8% annual growth year-over-year, in line with Utility EPS growth.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, December 9, 2021, approved the fiscal year 2022 third quarter cash dividend of $0.63 per ordinary share, representing a 9 percent increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2021. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 44 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2021.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the fourth quarter 2021 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable January 31, 2022 to common shareholders of record on December 31, 2021. The ex-dividend date is December 30, 2021.

