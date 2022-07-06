Daily Dividend Report: CVS,SLRC,LSI,FSP,LXFR

CVS Health has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2022, to holders of record on July 22, 2022.

SLR Investment, today declared a distribution of $0.136667 per share for the month of July 2022. The distribution is payable on August 2, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 21, 2022. The specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today an increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend from $1.00 per share to $1.08 per share or $4.00 to $4.32 annualized. This new rate represents an 8% increase from the previous quarter and a 46% increase from the second quarter 2021 dividend. The increase is effective with the quarterly dividend to be paid on July 26, 2022 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2022. The dividend, based on today's opening share price, equates to an annual yield of 3.8%. "The Board is pleased to approve another increase to our quarterly dividend based on our strong operating results, outlook and financial position," said Joe Saffire, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, payable on August 11, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 19, 2022.

Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on August 3, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2022.

