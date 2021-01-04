Daily Dividend Report: CVS,JNJ,RPM,AFIN,AFG

CVS Health today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share on the corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2021, to holders of record on January 22, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $1.01 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 9, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is February 22, 2021.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 15, 2021. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.6 percent in October 2020 marked its 47th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly-traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for this period of time or longer, according to the Mergent Handbook of Dividend Achievers. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $2.6 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $90.50, RPM's dividend yield would be 1.68 percent.

American Finance Trust announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of Class A common stock at an annualized rate of $0.85 per share or $0.2125 per share on a quarterly basis. AFIN anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of Class A common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment. Accordingly, AFIN declared a dividend of $0.2125 per share of Class A common stock payable on January 15, 2021 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 11, 2021.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.50 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2021 to holders of record on January 15, 2021.

