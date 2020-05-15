Daily Dividend Report: CVA,XYL,MO,UPS,YUM

Covanta Holding today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 10, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Xylem has declared a second quarter dividend of $0.26 per share payable on June 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 28, 2020. Xylem is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world's water challenges.

Altria's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share, payable on July 10, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. The ex-dividend date is June 12, 2020.

The UPS Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable June 10, 2020 to shareowners of record on May 26, 2020. For nearly half a century, UPS's dividend has either increased or been maintained. The dividend has more than quadrupled over the last 20 years, demonstrating a continued commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 12, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 29, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.