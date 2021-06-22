Markets
Daily Dividend Report: CUZ,RTX,SFBS,KFY

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 19, 2021, to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2021.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of 51 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 9, 2021 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 20, 2021. Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on June 21, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on July 9, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2021.

Korn Ferry Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share on June 21, 2021, a 20% increase in the quarterly dividend, which is payable on July 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 6, 2021.

    Most Popular