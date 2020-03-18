Daily Dividend Report: CUZ,RHP,AGN,O,TTC

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of 2020. The first quarter dividend will be payable on April 15, 2020, to common shareholders of record on April 3, 2020.

The Ryman Hospitality Properties' first quarter 2020 dividend, which was specifically authorized by the Company's Board on February 25, 2020, in the amount of $0.95 per common share will be paid on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020. The company expects to suspend its dividend through the balance of the year until an appropriate year-end dividend can be determined by its Board of Directors.

Allergan today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.74 per ordinary share for the second quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on the closing date of AbbVie's pending acquisition of Allergan, which remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions, or on June 15, 2020 if closing has not yet occurred. Allergan's second quarter 2020 dividend will be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2020.

Realty Income today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.233 per share from $0.2325 per share. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2020. This is the 106th dividend increase since Realty Income's listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for April's dividend is March 31, 2020. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.796 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.79 per share.

Toro today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. This dividend is payable on April 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.