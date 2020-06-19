Daily Dividend Report: CUZ,GLPI,TWO,MAS,OC

Cousins Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per common share for the second quarter of 2020. The second quarter dividend will be payable on July 17, 2020, to common shareholders of record on July 6, 2020.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today the results of shareholder elections relating to its quarterly dividend declared by its Board of Directors on April 29, 2020. The dividend of $0.60 per share of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share, consists of a combination of cash and shares and will be paid on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2020.

Two Harbors Investment, a leading mortgage real estate investment trust, today declared a dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2020. This dividend is payable on July 29, 2020 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $.135 per common share, payable on August 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 10, 2020.

Owens Corning today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.