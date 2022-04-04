The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on May 27, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022.

On April 1, 2022, the Board of Directors of UMH Properties declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.20 per share payable June 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2022. The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.80 per share.

SLR Investment, today declared a distribution of $0.136667 per share for the month of April 2022. The distribution is payable on May 3, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 21, 2022.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.31 per share, up $0.01, or 3.33%, from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on April 22, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2022. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last forty-seven quarters.

Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock for the period January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2022, payable on May 5, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 15, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: C,UMH,SLRC,OZK,FSP

