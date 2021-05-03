Daily Dividend Report: CTVA,TFX,AHH,PAYX,AWR

Corteva today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of 13 cents per share, payable June 15, 2021, to the Company's shareholders of record on May 14, 2021.

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Armada Hoffler Properties today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per common share for the second quarter of 2021. This represents the second consecutive quarterly increase, a 6.7% increase over the prior quarter's dividend, and a 45.5% cumulative increase year-to-date. The second quarter cash dividend will be payable on July 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2021.

Paychex, the HR software and services company that provides the power of simplicity for increasingly complex workplaces, today announced that its board of directors approved a $.04 increase in the company's regular quarterly dividend, an increase of 6%. The dividend will increase from $.62 per share to $.66 per share and is payable May 27, 2021 to shareholders of record May 12, 2021.

On April 30, 2021, the Board of Directors of American States Water approved a quarterly dividend of $0.335 per share on the Common Shares of the company. This action marks the 340th consecutive dividend payment by the company. For 66 consecutive years, American States Water Company shareholders have received an increase in their calendar year dividend, which places it in an exclusive group of companies on the New York Stock Exchange that have achieved that result. The company's current policy is to achieve a compound annual growth rate in the dividend of more than 7% over the long-term. The company has achieved a 9.4% compound annual growth rate in its annual dividend payment from 2010-2020. Dividends on the Common Shares will be payable on June 2, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2021.

