Daily Dividend Report: CTAS, SHOO, SSB, IBM, HCA

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) approved a $2.55 per share annual dividend representing an increase of 24.4% over last year's dividend. This dividend is payable on December 6, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.

Steve Madden approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, reflecting a 7% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2019.

South State voted to increase the common stock dividend this quarter by $0.03 to $0.46 per share, which is a 7.0% increase compared to last quarter, and a $0.10 per share increase, or 27.8%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. The dividend will be payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2019.

The IBM (IBM) board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.62 per common share, payable December 10, 2019 to stockholders of record November 8, 2019.

HCA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 27, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

