Daily Dividend Report: CSVI,AON,CF,VMC,CBT

Computer Services announced that its Board of Directors approved a 19.1% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable on September 25, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2020. The quarterly dividend increased from $0.21 per share and represents an indicated annual dividend rate of $1.00 per share on the new quarterly rate of $0.25 per share. "We are pleased to announce our 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to stockholders," stated Chairman and CEO Steven A. Powless. "The new dividend amount represents a 19.1% increase over the cash dividend per share paid in the previous four quarters."

AON, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2020.

CF Industries Holdings today reported that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.30 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 31, 2020, to stockholders of record as of August 17, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 4, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2020.

On Friday, July 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2020.

