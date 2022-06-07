Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,RTX,PBA,ESSA,BKE

Cisco announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per common share to be paid on July 27, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 6, 2022. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share was paid on April 27, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Raytheon Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 55 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 8, 2022 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Aug. 19, 2022. Raytheon Technologies has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

Pembina Pipeline announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a common share cash dividend for June 2022 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 24, 2022. The common share dividends are designated "eligible dividends" for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pembina's common share dividends should be considered "qualified dividends" and may be subject to Canadian withholding tax.

ESSA Bancorp, the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of fifteen cents per share. The dividend represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or 25%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter and is payable to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2022, payable on June 30, 2022.

TBuckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on June 6, 2022, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2022, with a payment date of July 29, 2022.

