Markets
CSCO

Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,CMI,IPG,CLX,VIAC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Cisco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share, a $0.01 increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 28, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.35 dollars per share, payable on March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021.

Interpublic Group today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The increase in the dividend from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company's quarterly dividend.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 7, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2021. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This is the 52nd consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend - ever since it became independent again following a decade of outside ownership.

ViacomCBS today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,CMI,IPG,CLX,VIAC
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,CMI,IPG,CLX,VIAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CSCO CMI IPG CLX VIAC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest