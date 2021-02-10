Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,CMI,IPG,CLX,VIAC

Cisco declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share, a $0.01 increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 28, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.35 dollars per share, payable on March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 19, 2021.

Interpublic Group today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.27 per share, payable on March 15, 2021, to holders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2021. The increase in the dividend from $0.255 to $0.27 per share represents a 6 percent increase to the Company's quarterly dividend.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 7, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2021. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This is the 52nd consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend - ever since it became independent again following a decade of outside ownership.

ViacomCBS today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share on both its Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

