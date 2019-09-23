Daily Dividend Report: CSCO, CAG, ELS, WSM, DOC

Cisco (CSCO) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share to be paid on October 23, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 4, 2019. Cisco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35 per common share was paid on July 24, 2019.

Conagra Brands (CAG) approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.2125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on December 3, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.6125 per share of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, representing, on an annualized basis, a dividend of $2.45 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on October 11, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2019.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2019.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has authorized and the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The dividend will be payable on October 18, 2019, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on October 3, 2019.

