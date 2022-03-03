Daily Dividend Report: CPB,GD,TNL,AMGN,MRVL

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable May 2, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 7, 2022.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share on the company's common stock, payable May 6, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022. This is the 25th consecutive annual dividend increase authorized by the General Dynamics board, and represents a 5.9% increase over last year's dividend.

The board of directors of Travel + Leisure declared a regular cash dividend on the company's common stock, increasing the quarterly dividend rate to $0.40 per share, up from $0.35 per share. The dividend is payable March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2022. On an annualized basis, the dividend increases to $1.60 per share, up over 33 percent from the annualized level of $1.20 per share that was in place one year ago. "We ended 2021 with increased return of capital to shareholders and we are pleased that the strength of the business has allowed us to increase the dividend once again in 2022," said Mike Hug, chief financial officer of Travel + Leisure Co. "We are excited about the foundation we have laid for future growth, and the opportunities we have ahead of us."

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $1.94 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2022.

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022.

