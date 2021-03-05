Daily Dividend Report: CPB,AVGO,RGLD,HMN,AMT

The Board of Directors of Campbell Soup today declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.37 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable May 3, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business April 8, 2021.

Broadcom's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $3.60 per share. The common stock dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2021.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

Horace Mann Educators today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per share. This represents an indicated annual dividend of $1.24 per share."Horace Mann is committed to driving long-term shareholder value creation," said Marita Zuraitis, Horace Mann President and CEO. "This is the 13th consecutive year the Board has increased the annual shareholder cash dividend. In addition, we continue to opportunistically repurchase shares, buying almost 40,000 shares in February at a total cost of approximately $1.5 million. The quarterly dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.24 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on April 29, 2021 to such stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2021.

