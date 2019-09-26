Daily Dividend Report: CPB, TSE, EGBN, GBCI, CHCO

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) declared a regular quarterly dividend on Campbell's capital stock of $0.35 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable Oct. 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 10, 2019.

Trinseo (TSE) authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on October 24, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2019.

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) announced a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2019, in the amount of $0.22 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2019.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 7.41%. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2019, to owners of record on October 8, 2019.

City Holding Company (CHCO) declared a dividend of 57 cents per common share for shareholders of record as of October 15, 2019. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2019.

