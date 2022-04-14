Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from 79 to 90 cents per share, $3.60 on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable May 13, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

Conagra Brands today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3125 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 1, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on May 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on May 2, 2022

Intel today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share, $1.46 per share on an annual basis, on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 7, 2022.

Dow announced today that its board of directors has approved a new share buyback program for the repurchase of up to $3 billion of the Company's common stock. Additionally, Dow has declared a dividend of 70 cents per share, payable June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 31, 2022. This marks the 443rd consecutive dividend payment by the Company or its affiliates since 1912.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COST,CAG,ALLY,INTC,DOW

