Daily Dividend Report: COST, NEE, MGEE, NWBI, ERF

Costco Wholesale has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of 65 cents per share. The quarterly dividend is payable November 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 1, 2019.

NextEra Energy (NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable on Dec. 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on Nov. 29, 2019.

MGE Energy (MGEE) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable Dec. 15, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 1, 2019.

Northwest Bancshares declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on November 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 1, 2019. This is the 100th consecutive quarter in which the Company has paid a cash dividend.

Enerplus Corporation announces that a cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.01 per share will be payable on November 15, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2019. The ex-dividend date for this payment is October 30, 2019.

