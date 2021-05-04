Daily Dividend Report: COP,GPN,GL,SU,BAX

ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable June 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.195 per share payable June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 11, 2021.

Globe Life announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $.1975 per share on all of the outstanding common stock of the Company held of record as of the close of business of the Company's transfer agent on July 5, 2021. The dividend will be paid on July 30, 2021.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on its common shares, payable June 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 4, 2021.

Baxter International, a leading global medical products company, today announced an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to a rate of $0.28 per share of common stock. This represents an approximately 14% increase over the previous quarterly dividend rate of $0.245 per share. Baxter's Board of Directors declared the dividend payable on July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 4, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is now $1.12 per share of common stock.

