Daily Dividend Report: COP, CMI, MORN, EME, R

ConocoPhillips (COP) announced an increase in its quarterly dividend of 38 percent, to 42 cents per share. This represents an annualized increase in the dividend of approximately $500 million. The dividend is payable Dec. 2, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 17, 2019.

Cummins (CMI) declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.311 dollars per share, payable on December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2019.

Morningstar (MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. The dividend is payable Oct. 31, 2019 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 18, 2019.

EMCOR Group (EME) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2019 to stockholders of record as of October 18, 2019.

Ryder System (R) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of common stock, to be paid on December 20, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2019.

